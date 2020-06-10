SYDNEY: Australian business software specialist Barhead is launching a workforce management application aimed at helping companies ensure the safe and efficient return of employees to the workplace as Covid-19 restrictions begin to lift.

The package is built on Microsoft’s Power Platform and integrates other workplace systems, including Microsoft Teams.

Barhead’s Return to Office app provides employees with a streamlined way to connect to the workplace, to book workspaces, meeting rooms, general office spaces or schedule work from home periods, and alert employers to their current location and future plans.