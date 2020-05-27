BANGKOK: It’s one of the biggest data leaks on record, with eight billion Internet records dropped out of nowhere by Thailand’s largest cellular network AIS.

The embarrassed telco has pulled the database offline but security researchers say probably not fast enough, allowing hacker access.

Security researcher Justin Paine said he found the database, containing DNS queries and Netflow data, on the Internet without a password.

Paine said he alerted AIS to the open database on May 13 but didn’t hear back for a week.

AIS has since apologised for the security lapse.