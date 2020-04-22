SYDNEY: The Sydney-based Communications Alliance, which claims to provide a unified voice for the Australian comms industry, has revised its industry code to simplify and improve provision of information for customers with special requirements for communications equipment for the hearing or vision impaired.

The revised code enables equipment suppliers to make details of their equipment available through just one channel: the Mobile & Wireless Forum’s Global Accessibility Reporting Initiative (GARI).

The code has been registered by the ACMA, making conformance mandatory.