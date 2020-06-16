SYDNEY: Cisco Australia and Optus have joined forces with Latrobe and Curtin Universities to set up something called the National Industry Innovation Network (NIIN) to work on innovation projects.
They say the network will act as a clearing house for industry ideas and as a driver for digital transformation.
According to Optus business MD Chris Mitchell, the aim is to make Australian universities and industry more adaptive.
One of NINN’s first projects will be publishing a white paper on the role of collaborative technology in remote working, with a specific focus on government, health and education sectors.