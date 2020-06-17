SYDNEY: The CSIRO and Microsoft Australia have formed a partnership to jointly use AI and machine learning to counter illegal fishing and plastic waste and to boost Australian farming.

They will analyse information gathered from high-resolution cameras and underwater microphones to assist with fishing management in Australian marine reserves like the Great Barrier Reef, and with detection of fishing via use of explosives in Indonesia.

To counter the problem of marine debris they will analyse videos of rivers and stormwater drains to identify and track garbage flows into waterways and inform intervention efforts. These include the placement of river rubbish traps and reverse vending machines where the public can recycle bottles and cans in return for a fee.