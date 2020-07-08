D-Link has announced it will extend the free Nuclias Cloud Managed Network Solution device subscriptions until 30th September 2020.

Nuclias Cloud – D-Link’s cloud-managed networking solution developed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) – has suspended all monthly billing for users since its launch earlier this year. Initially, this was scheduled to last until June, but in light of the COVID-19 crisis D-Link is extending this offer.

“Nuclias Cloud is already different to most other solutions in this space as it is available to MSPs on a month-to-month basis with no lock-in contracts. That said, MSPs, like many other businesses, have been doing it tough recently, so whilst we see some signs of economic recovery, we’d like to continue to support our partners with this additional three months fee-free Nuclias Cloud Managed Network Solution subscription,” said D-Link ANZ Managing Director Graeme Reardon.

Nuclias Cloud enables MSPs to help small businesses through to very large enterprises remotely set up, configure, monitor, troubleshoot, and manage their customers’ network infrastructure, including Wi-Fi Access Points and Network Switches, across multiple sites anytime, anywhere.

More information on Nuclias Cloud and its pricing structure can be found here.