D-Link has launched two new surveillance cameras in the mydlink range: the DCS-8526LH Full HD Pan/Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera and the DCS-8630LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Spotlight Camera.

Both of these security cameras feature AI technology for person detection, facilitating more intelligent surveillance capabilities and more personal automation options.

Unlike other motion sensors, the AI technology ensures that you only receive alerts when a real person is detected. The passive infrared sensor further reduces false triggers so you only see what you want and need to see.

These cameras have built-in Bluetooth for fast and easy set-up, as well as cloud and local recording (up to 256Gb with a microSD card) options, and support remote viewing and management via the free mydlink app. To ensure privacy across devices and networks, the mydlink cameras feature industry-standard 128-bit encryption.

They feature two-way audio, so you can speak and listen to people and pets within earshot of the cameras on your mobile device.

The DCS-8526LH Full HD Pan/Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera ($179.95) gives users a 360° view of any room as well as 5-metre night vision. It offers a privacy mode, which completely covers the lens for when you’re at home and don’t want to be recorded.

“To ensure you see what you want and don’t miss any crucial movement, the DCS-8526LH employs built-in infrared LEDs and auto motion tracking turning the camera into an all-seeing, highly-responsive, roving eye that pans and tilts to automatically track targets no matter where they move, day or night,” D-Link stated.

As D-Link’s first Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Spotlight Camera, the DCS-8630LH ($279.95) uses the integrated 400 lumen spotlight to capture colour night vision in complete darkness. It has a 150° wide angle view that can capture Full HD 1080p video at 30 frames per second.

With an IP65 rating, the DCS-8630LH and its 7 metres of durable cabling can withstand the heat, cold, rain and sun.

Both cameras are available at dlink.com.au, as well as D-Link’s retail partners.