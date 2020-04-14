SYDNEY: Vocus has brought its contact centres back online after an outage left its operations in Manila offline during March 18 and 19.

Vocus said its Internet brands iPrimus and Dodo are back up to 85 percent capacity after a “tough few weeks” for its teams in Australia and the Philippines.

“Since then we have progressively brought the remaining call queues online,” a Vocus’ spokesperson said. “Many of our team members are back online and ready to support you with anything from troubleshooting to relocations.

“We know it’s been rocky and – while there will be a wait to receive a call back – we’re working through your lodged enquiries right now to resolve them for you.”

The spokesperson told iTnews that the company now had operators in Australia and Manila working from home, and that its contact-centres are back to “operating at around 85 percent capacity”.