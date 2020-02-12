Samsung and Netflix have announced at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 that both media giants are teaming up to deliver the best viewing experiences for Samsung users.

‘Netflix and Samsung have a longstanding decade long relationship,’ a Netflix spokesperson told the key event.

‘(We want to) work to create best entertainment viewing for our audiences.’

Netflix announced that they are thrilled to be Samsung’s Mobile Entertainment Partner, ‘to make the Netflix experience on Samsung mobile the best it can ever be.’

It means Samsung users can enjoy the best streaming in all genres better and exclusively in Samsung Daily and Samsung channels, as well as through Galaxy innovations on all Samsung devices.

‘We are thrilled to partner with Netflix to… reimagine entertainment together,’ the Netflix spokesperson said.

More to come.