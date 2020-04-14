JBL the Harman owned sound Company has announced three new soundbars as part of their BAR Series including one model that has detachable speakers.

ChannelNews heard these soundbars at CES and they are impressive.

Available in four models, BAR 2.0 All-In-One, BAR 2.1 Deep Base, BAR 5.1 Surround and Bar 9.1 ATMOS (coming in July 2020), the series incorporate new audio technology developed in partnership with Samsung who are now selling an extensive range of Ultra High Definition TV’s that need Ultra High Definition Audio.

The first thing you notice about the Harman BAR 2.0 is that they come across as simple and compact and unobtrusive especially if they are used in a small room. While the sound is big the design fits right into those that like minimalistic design.

The BAR 2.0 includes Bluetooth, which allows 24bit audio to be streamed from a smartphone if the BAR is not being used for TV content.

The gear that impressed me was the Bar 9.1 this is JBL’s first Dolby Atmos soundbar and it’s very flexible in what it can do. The bar design took me back to another highly popular sound bar from Philips that had removable side speakers.

The new JBL Bar 9.1 coming in July has two battery-powered and detachable wireless rear speakers. You get 10 hours of surround audio from a single charge, and you can dock them back in the soundbar’s body to recharge.

The bar also includes four upward-facing drivers that reflect sound around your room. It’s 4K HDR compatible and comes with a 10in wireless subwoofer. Audio can be streamed to the soundbar using Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth.

In the Bar 2.0 and Bar 2.1 Harman has built in Dolby Digital technology, they have also introduced new surround sound and a smart sound mode, into the BAR 2.0 that delivers excellent sound no matter what you watch or listen to.

With the BAR 2.1 you get 300 Watts of JBL Signature Sound, this model comes with a 6.5” Wireless subwoofer, it also has an optical HDMI cable.

The 5.1 BAR model has 550 Watts of power and a 10″ subwoofer, the built in JBL Multibeam technology delivers thumping bass which is great for those big action movies as it also has built-in Ultra HD 4K Pass-through with Dolby Vision.

It also has Chromecast, Airplay 2 and Bluetooth built in.

“Our Soundbar range gets better and better each year. JBL takes its experience in cinema and stadium sound and delivers it in a powerful and high-quality soundbar range. TVs are getting bigger and better with 8K technology and the sound needs to match. With the current environment of staying home and staying safe, entertaining yourself and your family has never been easier” said Marcus Fry, Country Manager of AUNZ at Harman.

JBL BAR series will be available from Harvey Norman now starting from $279.95 AUD. For more information go to www.jbl.com.au.