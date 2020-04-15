SAN FRANCISCO: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is using its financial services unit and asset management services to help customers balance tech investments and cash flow management during COVID-19.

The company is offering more than US$2 billion in financing and cash management programs for customers struggling with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

HPE said the financing is designed to offer customers, both large and small, and partners better handling of cash flow and liquidity issues. It includes a payment relief program to defer payments.