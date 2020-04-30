SHANGHAI: Mobile and video technology developer InterDigital has entered a global patent licensing agreement with China’s Huawei Technologies after the companies said they had settled all litigation against each other.

InterDigital said the licensing agreement runs to the end of 2023 and covers royalties from the sale of some of Huawei’s 3G, 4G and 5G wireless telecommunications products. The companies have also ended more than 15 months of litigation in China and the United Kingdom.