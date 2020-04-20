SYDNEY: Market watcher IDC is forecasting growth in outsourced security services in Australia and New Zealand, saying organisations are looking to relieve themselves of the cost and inefficiency associated with security management and free up resources to focus on higher business value tasks.

It is forecasting a five-year CAGR of 18.9 percent for security-related services revenue across A/NZ.

However, IDC says that businesses need to undertake a thorough evaluation of potential providers.

Also, it adds that its Australia and New Zealand Security Services: Key Trends to Optimise Security report shows companies need to invest across the interlinked areas of people, processes, and technology to effectively manage security and stay ahead of evolving threats.