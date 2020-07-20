Lenovo have launched the ThinkStation P620 in Australia, marking a new generation of workstation computing.

The ThinkStation P620 features AMD’s new Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor to deliver the only 64 core workstation platform.

The Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor offers clock speeds of up to 4.0GHz, 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 bandwidth and 8-channel memory support. Previously, the max core count that a single-CPU system could handle was 18 cores, and the highest a dual-processor system could support was 56.

With the ThinkStation P260, users can stream 8K in real-time, have reduced render times, and have smooth interactivity with 3D assets. It also offers advanced security features.

“Our customers rely on us to deliver professional-grade solutions that are powerful, but nimble enough to be customised as their needs change and evolve,” said Rob Herman, General Manager, Workstation and Client AI Business Unit, Lenovo.

“One of the challenges for IT departments we’ve seen is the push to try new technologies before they’ve been vetted – lacking enterprise-grade features, certifications and security, and support. We’ve worked closely with AMD, ensuring the ThinkStation P620 removes all these barriers and gives users the support they need.”

The device will be available in Australia from mid- to late October.