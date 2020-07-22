Lenovo has introduced Lenovo Managed Services, a suite of tools built to Microsoft specifications and delivers through Lenovo’s indirect model to channel partners, to provide SMBs the support they need to get the most out of Microsoft 365.

Lenovo Managed Services will consist of CSP (Cloud Solution Provider) Managed Services and Endpoint Managed Services, covering the complete landscape of cloud-based managed services to help businesses increase their productivity and ensure secure and seamless collaboration.

“Teams need the right technology for flexible working, and many SMBs are now actively exploring the right technology and support to facilitate flexible working arrangements. This will help them stay productive and competitive, which is crucial in an increasingly tough market environment. As a suite of tools that enable SMBs to make the most of their Microsoft 365 tools, Lenovo Managed Services will help enrich and add value for our channel partners in their conversations with SMB customers,” said Stephen Lau, SMB Lead, Lenovo ANZ.

The portfolio will be made available first in Australia and North America.