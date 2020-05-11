Lenovo has unveiled its new ThinkPad E14 and E15 laptops, which offer up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processors with Radeon Graphics, stating that they will become available from June 2020 starting at US$639.

The ThinkPad E14 and E15 models offer consumers an updated design, with a screen-to-body ratio of 85%. In addition, they add a range of the latest security features, such as a tough fingerprint reader and an optional IR camera with Glance by Mirametrix technology. The Glance feature can automatically lock the laptop when the user steps away and offers a snap window and smart pointer function for multi-display set-ups.

Both laptops are equipped with Harman speakers with Dolby Audio software, dual array far-field microphones and the ThinkPad keyboard. Consumers can choose to add Wi-Fi 6 technology to their laptops for optimal connectivity.

“We are delighted to partner with AMD and leverage their ground-breaking 7nm process technology within our ThinkPad laptops, and to offer our customers class-leading computing solutions that will help ensure business continuity during and beyond these challenging times,” said Jerry Paradise, Vice-President of the Commercial Portfolio of Lenovo PC & Smart Devices.

Lenovo has also announced that its new ThinkPad T, X and L series powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series mobile processors will be made available in June 2020.