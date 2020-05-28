JOHANNESBURG/HOUSTON: The coronavirus pandemic has paused the electric vehicle revolution, forcing lithium producers into survival mode due to output cuts.

The lithium industry has also been forced to delay expansions, despite previously booming sales of electric vehicles forcing them to sell major assets.

The pandemic has slammed the brakes on electric vehicle sales and as a result the lithium industry.

Investors are giving the cold shoulder to mine developers seeking funding for lithium projects.

Industry analysts, executives and consultants the holdup will result in a shortage of the white metal available for EV batteries when markets rebound.