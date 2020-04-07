SYDNEY: Schools, colleges and universities currently looking to make the shift to remote home-based “classrooms” due to the Covid19 pandemic – not to mention the families involved – are being offered help via a rejigged LogMeIn product.

LogMeIn’s Emergency Remote Work Kit now includes GoToConnect, described as a cloud phone and unified communications and collaboration platform. This is said to include software for video conferencing, running virtual events, delivering remote access to PCs and servers, and remote IT support.

The new offering is also said to be designed to enable schools to keep the home-based students, teachers, parents, administrators and staff connected with free “soft phones,” voice and video calling, and messaging that can be used on PCs, Macs, Chromebooks and iOS and Android mobile phones.