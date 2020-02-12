Samsung Electronics has moved to cement their position as the dominant player in the 5G market, with the roll out of an all new 5G flagship range of S20 smartphones that come with a 108-megapixel camera 8K shooting camera and 120MHz display.

Simply the new Samsung S20 models are all about top end 5G performance and never before seen, camera technology in a smartphone, they start in price at $1,349 for the 8GB + 128GB expandable model with single SIM & eSIM to $2,249 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G model with 16GB + 512GB of storage capability.

This model also has a single SIM and eSIM capability.

Launched at a gala event in San Francisco overnight Samsung has set a new benchmark for both performance and camera architecture using new software AI technology and a new capture sensor that allows users to shoot their own 8K movies.

Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics told the audience, “As all three Galaxy S20 variants come with 5G connectivity and Samsung is now providing a next-generation device with an AI powered camera”.

On top of that Samsung has gone all 5G for their premium model range with new mid-range models set to be launched later this year tipped to be 4G and affordable.

Currently 9 out of ten 5G smartphones sold in Australia are made by Samsung.

Samsung Australia has confirmed that the Galaxy S20 range of smartphones will be available to purchase from March 6, 2020.

Customers who pre-order the Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G from participating retailers are eligible to redeem a complimentary pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ valued at $299 (RRP)1. The pre-order period commences at 09.00 AEDT February 12 and concludes at 11.59 AEDT March 5, 2020.

The dramatically increased performance and shooting capability of their new 108MP camera which can now shoot 8K on the fly, has been achieved with the introduction of a new camera sensor made by Samsung.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are the first devices able to power new mobile experiences that take advantage of both sub-6 and mmWave technology.

The Galaxy S20 supports sub-6 and three devices can deliver non-standalone and standalone 5G capabilities.

CAMERA

The new camera delivers crystal clear clarity due to the larger image sensor and significantly improved resolution over the current Galaxy range.

The sensor has been designed to take in more light, so you get better low light shooting.

The S20 Ultra allows users to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, due to new to nona-binning technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level.

Also built in is new Space Zoom technology that uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom, which includes AI-powered digital zoom, even when you are far away you can zoom in close.

In the past brands such as Huawei with their P30 smartphone have had 50X zoom which we found impossible to shoot without a tripod.

With the new Samsung range users can shoot up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+, or step-up to the revolutionary folded lenses on the S20 Ultra, which uses AI powered, multi-image processing to reduce quality loss at high zoom levels so that users can experience Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X with a clearer view ever than before claims Samsung.

Other features include:

Single Take, Multiple Possibilities: Single Take lets you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. Thanks to its AI camera technologies, the Galaxy S20 can capture several photos and videos, such as Live focus, cropped, Ultra-Wide and more that captures your moment the best.

Pro-Grade Filming Capability: The Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life colour and quality. When you are done shooting, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K TV and enjoy its best-in-class viewing experience or grab a still from an 8K video and turn it into a high-res photo. And, even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using an action cam, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis.

Samsung who acquired Harman, one of the world’s leading sound Companies who own brands such as JBL, Harman Kardon and AKG has also incorporated new audio output capabilities wrapped around AKG tuning technology.

New capabilities include integration between Spotify and Bixby Routines.

Music Share extend a paired Bluetooth connection to a car stereo or speaker via your device, so you and your friend can take turns DJ-ing during a road trip.

Google Duo

Also introduced is what Samsung is calling ‘Exceptional Video Chat on Google Duo’.

The new Galaxy S20 enhances the video chatting experience through a deep integration with Google Duo, these are featuring that Google said are being seen for the first time in the Galaxy S20.

From the dialler, you can tap Duo to start a video call and enjoy, for the first time ever, FHD quality. Google Duo is compatible across operating systems, so you are not limited in who you can video chat with up to 8 friends, at once.

In cuddling up to Google Samsung has been able to further enhance YouTube on a 5G device with users being able to share your 8K videos via the Google owned platform.

Samsung partnered with YouTube so you can upload your 8K videos directly to YouTube—and with integrated 5G capabilities, experience ultra-fast upload speeds.

Gaming

Because of significant 5G hardware improvements the Galaxy S20 takes mobile gaming to the next level.

With a 120Hz display owners will have the ability to experience incredibly smooth gaming.

Later this spring, Samsung partner, Microsoft, will launch its popular Forza Street in the Galaxy Store, marking the first time the game is coming to mobile.

Combined with a fast processor, 12GB of RAM, audio tuned by AKG and a game booster working in the background to optimize settings for peak performance, the Galaxy S20 offers a powerful gaming experience.

GALAXY BUDS+

Also introduced are AKG tuned Samsung Galaxy Buds+, that feature 2-way speakers; 3 mics for unparalleled sound and voice quality; and an incredibly long battery life—up to 11 hours from Buds+ and an extra 11 hours in the case.

Buds+ app, ‘Galaxy Buds+’, is now iOS compatible, so you can enjoy a great audio experience no matter which device you use. And with the Spotify partnership, listen to the tunes and podcasts you love more easily by hitting play with a single press.