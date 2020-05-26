SYDNEY: Optus is looking to strengthen its appeal to business customers via a new deal set up with Cisco. It is offering a service based on Cisco’s cloud-based Webex contact centre technology. This is said to improve contact-centre performance and customer experience.

Says Cisco exec Jamie Romanin: “Cisco is the first vendor to provide a fully integrated cloud collaboration platform which includes calling, contact centre, teams and meetings capability, all four of which form up our Webex solutions platform …