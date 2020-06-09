The Acer Swift 7 made an impression on me before I even turned it on. It’s lighter than the latest Macbook Air, weighing just 890g, compared to 1.29kg, and is slimmer too, at less than 1cm thick, compared to the marginally wider 1.61cm Macbook Air. My sister likened it to a piece of paper when she saw it.

Despite being more compact, the Swift 7 also offers a larger display than the Macbook Air, spanning 14 inches, with a screen-to-body ratio of 92%.

The display virtually spans to the very edge of the screen, you can hardly see the frame (the bezel is just 2.57mm wide). The Swift 7’s picture itself is bright and clear.

Made with Corning Gorilla Glass 6, the Swift 7’s display is also a touch screen, which does make for easier and faster navigation. I found this feature particularly handy for adjusting the screen size and zooming text, especially when using the Swift 7 without a mouse.

While the display is stunning, the speakers were a bit muted. The good news is that the laptop did pair with my Bluetooth speaker quickly and easily, which significantly improved the viewing experience when watching movies and shows.

The laptop also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, for users that prefer traditional headphones.

The cute little pop-up camera is also worth a mention. With the press of a button users can release and hide the HD camera. The hideaway camera allows for a thinner bezel, but it does make for a more awkward camera angle when making calls. I suggest propping the camera up (such as on top of a stack of books) for a more flattering angle that doesn’t shoot up your nose.

The 32Wh Li-ion battery performs well, lasting for up to 12 hours.

The Swift 7 has a finger-print reader, so you can lock your laptop that way if you wish. On other Acer laptops the finger-print sensor sits on its own, but on the Swift 7 it doubles as the power button.

This laptop features Acer’s FineTip keyboard, which is comfortable to use and makes a satisfying sound. It is also backlit, allowing you to see the keys in low-light settings, without being overly bright.

While the Swift 7 is equipped with the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, rather than the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors, the Swift 7 is still fast and powerful. It has a Windows 10 operating system.

The Swift 7 with the Intel Core i5-8200Y processor (dual-core 1.30GHz) costs $2,499, while the Intel Core i7-8500Y processor (dual-core 1.50GHz) costs $2,999. At the moment, Acer appears to be offering 20% off the Intel Core i5-8200Y, with it on sale for $1,999.

It comes with a stylish leather protective sleeve that has magnetic fastening.

Verdict

Rating: 9/10

Overall, I was very impressed with this laptop – its high-level tech features match its striking appearance. Marketed as an easily portable, high-powered working laptop, this model ticks the boxes for an on-the-go working device.

The only disappointing feature I came across were the built-in speakers, as they’re not loud enough for an immersive viewing experience. However, an easy workaround is a pair of headphones or a Bluetooth speaker.

This minor shortfall is far outweighed by its positive attributes, including the stunning touch-screen, frameless display, and sleek design. If you’re looking for a light, easy-to-carry laptop for working or learning on the go this device is a premium option, and is currently 20% on the online acer store (online.acer.com.au).

Specs

CPU: Intel Core i5-8200Y

LCD: 14″ FHD IPS NarrowBoarder Touch LCD

VGA Chip: Onboard graphics

Memory: 8GB

Hard Disk: On-board SSD 256GB

Wireless LAN: Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0

Battery: 32Wh Li-ion battery

Pre-installed Operating System: Windows 10

AC Adapter: 45W (included)

Included accessories: Leather protective sleeve, USB-C to PD-HDMI-USB-A cable