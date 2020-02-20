Sharp Australia has released five new A3 monochrome multi-function devices (MFDs) – the MX-M3071, MX-M4071, MX-5071, MX-M6071 and MX-M2651 – which are all based on the company’s successful A3 Colour Advanced and Essential model series.

The award-winning MFDs feature Sharp’s latest easy-to-use touchscreen display, along with enhanced productivity features, such as the ability to feed up to 50 envelopes from the standard paper drawer.

The new lineup is also equipped with the new Adobe Embedded Print Engine technology, which is standard on the Advance Series, to enable users to print PDF files directly from a variety of sources with greater performance and accuracy.

The new lineup of MFDs integrate seamlessly with today’s complex network environments and support enhanced cloud services that now include Box and Dropbox.

Sharp’s new Application Portal lets administrators easily add new apps and update existing apps right from the MFP touchscreen.

These next-gen models also deliver leading-edge security features, such as Firmware Attack Prevention and Self-Recovery, which can identify a malicious intrusion and restore the machine firmware to its original state.

The new Application Whitelisting feature protects the machine’s file system from unauthorised access. Additionally, administrators can centrally manage select settings using Active Directory Group Policy.

And, even if you operate separate networks with different security or usage restrictions in the same workplace, everyone can still share the same Sharp MFD as both Advanced and Essential model series support dual LANs, which can be connected to two different networks – one of which could be wireless.

So, whether you are producing meeting materials, printing reports, scanning documents or securely sharing key information, you can do it all with the new Sharp range of A3 MFDs.