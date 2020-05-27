SEOUL: Tens of thousands of baristas have lost their jobs as a result of lockdowns during the coronavirus – and in South Korea many may be out of work permanently if a new trend takes hold.

A cafe in Daejeon is trying out robot baristas.

Lee Dong-bae, director at Vision Semicon, says robots could help people observe social distancing in public.

Vision Semicon is a smart-factory solution provider which developed the barista robot, together with a state-run science institute.

Lee said the system needs no input from people from order to delivery, and tables are sparsely arranged to ensure smooth movements of the robots.