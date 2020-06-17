SYDNEY: The NSW Cyber Security Innovation Node (NSWCSIN) and TAFE NSW have launched an online cyber security training program comprising nine industry-aligned online training modules designed to meet current and emerging industry needs.

Officials say it will provide new and existing workers with the specialist skills they need to succeed in the growing cyber security sector.

Each module will cost between $100 and $200 and counts towards completion of the Certificate IV in Cyber Security. TAFE NSW is taking enrolments at https://www.tafensw.edu.au/cyber-security.

TAFE NSW head of technology and business services skillspoint, Geethani Nair, said the micro-learning modules drew on TAFE NSW’s nationally accredited Certificate IV in Cyber Security qualification and had been identified in collaboration with NSWCSIN.

“These modules will provide skills across a range of topics including detecting, protecting and responding to cyber-attacks, she said. “They are perfect for those looking to retrain, upskill and set themselves apart in the workplace.”