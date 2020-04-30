SEATTLE: Microsoft has won a five-year deal with soft drink giant Coca-Cola to supply business software, including its Teams chat app and tools for customer service agents.

The companies did not disclose the size of the deal but said it will include Dynamics 365, a suite of Microsoft tools that competes directly with Salesforce.

Coca-Cola said it will use Microsoft technology to pull together information from several internal systems, using artificial intelligence to fetch data from them, and answer questions.