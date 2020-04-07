SYDNEY: Western Sydney University says it’s deploying “ground-breaking” camera technology to the International Space Station for a new research and development project.

The project is reportedly checking on recently discovered atmospheric phenomena that impact the Earth’s atmosphere and could disrupt critical global communications systems and high-altitude aircraft.

As part of this deal, the uni’s International Centre for Neuromorphic Systems is said to have developed world-first space-imaging technology that hopefully will be installed on the International Space Station.

According to associate professor Gregory Cohen, knowledge of the phenomena is currently limited. But, Cohen says, the uni’s neuromorphic cameras offer “an exciting new possibility”.

“Our cameras operate more like a human eye than a conventional camera, are extremely fast and data-efficient, making them perfect for use in space,” he told Space Connect Web.

Professor Deborah Sweeney, deputy vice-chancellor in charge of research, enterprise and international matters, described the project as an “exciting example of the applied R&D partnerships being driven at Western Sydney University”.