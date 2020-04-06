MELBOURNE: NBN Co has revealed its network data performance figures for the first time since self-isolation and work-from-home restrictions were introduced due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The figures show that peak data during business hours has 25 percent. The figures are the first of what will be increased 20 percent, while the 9pm peak period is also up. NBN Co said increases of up to 30 percent or around 12.8 terabytes per second have been recorded.

Daytime broadband load had almost doubled during March, compared to February, with peak broadband demand 27 percent above normal levels and mobile peak traffic 22 percent higher.