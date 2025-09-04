BeefEater’s BIGG BUGG Goes Native with Eucalyptus Green Finish

BeefEater has unveiled a new Eucalyptus Green colour way for its BIGG BUGG portable barbecue, offering Australian outdoor cooking enthusiasts a fresh aesthetic option ahead of the spring entertaining season.

Priced at $999, the Eucalyptus Green BIGG BUGG (model BB722GB) maintains all the features of the existing range while introducing a contemporary colour that reflects Australian native flora.

The new variant became available from September 1, 2025, positioning it perfectly for spring and summer barbecue season.

The two-burner portable barbecue delivers 16MJ/hr of power through each independently controlled stainless steel burner, equipped with BeefEater’s Quartz Start Ignition system designed for reliable first-time starts.

The dual temperature control system prevents flare-ups while maintaining even heat distribution across the cooking surface.

The extra-large rust-resistant enamelled cast iron cooking surface offers a versatile plate-grill configuration, allowing users to barbecue with the hood up or down.

An integrated thermometer and spring-assisted hood that lowers gently enhances the cooking experience and safety.

Despite its substantial cooking capacity, the BIGG BUGG remains highly portable thanks to its smart wheel balance mechanism and robust trolley design.

This mobility allows users to easily relocate the barbecue from balconies and patios to backyards and outdoor entertaining areas.

Storage solutions include lockable side trays that provide additional preparation space when needed and fold away for compact storage.

A large tray accommodates barbecue condiments and cooking accessories, keeping everything within easy reach during cooking sessions.

BeefEater offers various accessories to enhance the BIGG BUGG experience, including protective covers, specialised tools, and a pizza stone set.

A custom-designed cast iron hot plate accessory (sold separately) fits the BIGG BUGG perfectly, featuring ventilation points for even heat distribution, ideal for cooking burgers, eggs, pancakes, and fried onions in large quantities.

At $999, the Eucalyptus Green BIGG BUGG competes in the premium portable barbecue segment, where similar two-burner models from competitors like Weber and Ziegler & Brown typically range from $800 to $1,200.

The distinctive colour option differentiates it from the predominantly black and stainless steel offerings common in this category.

The timing of the launch capitalises on Australian consumers preparing for the warmer months, when barbecue sales traditionally spike.

The Eucalyptus Green colour way adds a design-conscious option for customers seeking outdoor cooking equipment that complements modern outdoor living spaces.

The Eucalyptus Green BIGG BUGG is now available through BeefEater’s authorised dealer network across Australia, including major retailers like Barbeques Galore, Bunnings Warehouse, and speciality outdoor cooking stores.

The standard BIGG BUGG warranty and after-sales support apply to the new colour variant.