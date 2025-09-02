Bluesound Launches Two Dolby Atmos Soundbars to Challenge Sonos Dominance

Canadian audio brand Bluesound has introduced two new Dolby Atmos soundbars designed to compete with premium offerings from Sonos, combining what the company calls “audiophile-grade performance and everyday usability.”

The Pulse Cinema represents the premium option at $2,315 AUD, featuring a 3.2.2 Dolby Atmos configuration with 16 speaker drivers, including a dedicated centre channel, dual four-inch woofers, and up-firing speakers.

The 119cm-wide soundbar delivers 500 watts of total power and targets televisions above 55 inches according to Bluesound specifications.

The more compact Pulse Cinema Mini, priced at $1,543 AUD, measures 84cm in width and provides 280 watts of system power.

While lacking dedicated up-firing Atmos speakers, it incorporates angled drivers and 2.1-channel Atmos virtualisation for smaller room setups.

Both models support HDMI eARC, optical, and analog inputs with included wall mounts for flexible positioning options.

The soundbars integrate Bluesound’s BluOS platform, enabling compatibility with over 20 streaming services, including Tidal, Spotify, and Qobuz, while supporting high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192kHz.

Multi-channel surround system connectivity is available through the BluOS ecosystem, allowing integration with other Bluesound speakers for expanded audio setups.

Design options include black with grey fabric grille or white with tan accent details.

The Pulse Cinema faces direct competition from the Sonos Arc Ultra, which has received positive reviews for three-dimensional sound reproduction and bass performance.

The Arc Ultra operates in a similar premium price range and offers comparable Dolby Atmos capabilities.

The Pulse Cinema Mini competes against the established Sonos Arc, originally launched at $1,399 and recognised with industry awards for its performance in the mid-premium soundbar category.

The Arc’s proven track record and lower price point present significant competitive challenges for Bluesound’s entry.

Both Bluesound models will be available for pre-order starting September 24, entering a crowded soundbar market where established players like Sonos have built strong reputations through consistent performance and ecosystem integration.

The success of Bluesound’s soundbar venture will depend on whether the company can differentiate its offerings through superior audio quality or unique features, given the competitive pricing landscape and Sonos’s established market presence in premium wireless audio products.