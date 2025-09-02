Integra Expands Custom Install Portfolio with New Pro Amplifier Series

Premium audio brand Integra has unveiled its all-new Professional Amplifier Series at CEDIA 2025, designed to deliver high power, reliability and streamlined integration for both residential and commercial installations.

Developed in collaboration with integrators, the new range includes four Class D models all offering flexible 70V or 8-ohm configurations.

Each unit comes with rack-mounting options, an intuitive online setup GUI, and a five-year warranty.

Integra says the new line is engineered for “power and precision,” with installers able to share power between channels for maximum flexibility.

For example, the compact 4125DSP (A$1,900) delivers 4 x 125W in a slim half-rack design, while the flagship 8500DSP (A$6,000) pushes out up to 8 x 500W or 4 x 1000W BTL in a 2RU chassis.

To simplify setup, the amps integrate with leading control platforms including Q-SYS, Crestron, Control4, RTI, Symetrix, AMX and URC.

They also feature built-in Klipsch speaker presets, offering optimised EQ, limiters, and compressors for seamless alignment with Klipsch’s CI range.

An optional wall-mounted Zone Controller (A$370) allows secure, real-time adjustments with a clean black or white finish to suit modern interiors.

Vincent Bonacorsi, COO of Integra, said the new lineup reflects the company’s renewed push into the custom install market.

“The Pro Amplifier Series is poised to make a lasting impact with performance-minded integrators,” said Bonacorsi. “This is precisely what we needed to elevate Integra’s Custom Solutions portfolio.”

Alongside the hardware, Integra has also launched a new Custom Integrators website, giving partners faster access to documentation and tools in the field.

Founded in 1969, Integra remains a key brand under Premium Audio Company Technology Center K.K., a subsidiary of Gentex Corporation.