Morphy Richards Unveils Next-Gen Air Conditioning and Smart Appliances

Morphy Richards is set to showcase a wave of new home appliances at IFA Berlin 2025, headlined by the S1 Ultra – an evolution of last year’s breakthrough product.

The S1 Ultra builds on the success of the S1 Pro, the world’s first ductless air conditioner, which raised around US$1 million (A$1.45 million) on Kickstarter and drew major attention at last year’s IFA.

The new model expands on the concept with five-in-one functionality: cooling, heating, humidifying, airflow, and ductless operation.

Drawing inspiration from aircraft engines and featuring subtle wood design accents, the S1 Ultra (pictured below) aims to bring both performance and style into modern homes.

Other launches include an upgraded Fusion Kettle and Toaster Set, now with an ergonomic handle and minimalist wood-inspired finishes, alongside new concepts such as the Infusechill Flavoured Ice system, the MixChill 3-in-1 Ice Maker, and a fully automatic espresso machine.

IFA Berlin has become a key platform for Morphy Richards to strengthen its global reach. The company, which was founded in 1936 and now operates in 26 countries, has recently gained international visibility, including exposure during the Paris Olympics.

Looking ahead, Morphy Richards says it is prioritising sustainable manufacturing, strategic partnerships, and broadening its appliance range to make advanced home tech more widely accessible.

Visitors to IFA (September 5–9) can experience live demonstrations at Hall 7.1C, Booth 105.