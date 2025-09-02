Samsung Fills Monitor Gap With New 37-Inch ViewFinity S8

Samsung has introduced its first 37-inch monitor, the ViewFinity S8, positioning it between the existing 32-inch and 43-inch models in the series to offer what the company describes as “outstanding readability, an optimal viewing distance and a comfortable field of view.”

The 37-inch display maintains a 16:9 aspect ratio and UHD resolution while providing additional workspace compared to the 32-inch version.

Samsung states that the extra five inches allow text to appear larger with the same display settings, making information “easier to grasp at a glance” and supporting collaborative work scenarios involving standing presentations or screen sharing.

TÜV Rheinland has certified the monitor as an “Ergonomic Workspace Display,” recognising its design for reducing visual fatigue during text editing and documentation tasks while enhancing task immersion.

The display includes Intelligent Eye Care features that minimise blue light emission and flicker to reduce eye strain, also carrying TÜV certification.

The ViewFinity S8 includes a built-in keyboard, video, and mouse switch, allowing control of two devices simultaneously through a single set of peripherals.

Picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture modes support multitasking scenarios, with the former enabling laptop and smartphone content to occupy separate halves of the display.

Connectivity options include a USB-C port offering 90W device charging capability and a built-in LAN port for wired network access.

The Easy Setup Stand requires approximately 10 seconds for installation without additional tools or screws, while providing height adjustment, tilt, and swivel functions for positioning optimisation.

Samsung also offers a gaming-focused version called the Odyssey G7 in 37-inch format, featuring 1000R curvature, 4K UHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, targeting immersive gaming experiences on larger screens.

The introduction of the 37-inch size fills a gap in Samsung’s monitor lineup between traditional desktop displays and larger screens that approach television territory.

The sizing strategy appears to target professional users seeking expanded workspace without the desk space requirements of 43-inch displays.

However, Samsung has not disclosed pricing or availability details for either the ViewFinity S8 or Odyssey G7 37-inch models, leaving market positioning unclear relative to existing monitor options in the company’s portfolio and competitive alternatives from other manufacturers.

The launch reflects ongoing industry trends toward larger desktop displays as remote work and content creation demands drive preference for expanded screen real estate, though the practical benefits of the specific 37-inch size over established alternatives remain to be proven in actual workplace environments.