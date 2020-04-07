LANGLEY, USA: Working from home via telework could give scammers increased access via the software use to run it, the FBI has warned.

After receiving 1200 coronavirus-related scam complaints in a single week in the USA, the FBI says businesses across the nation are facing high cyber-risks in the use of online telecoms platforms.

Jamie Collier, cyber threat intelligence chief at Digital Shadows, told Computer Business Review: “Many organisations will now be discussing commercially sensitive and confidential issues on teleconferencing calls.

“Communications tools must be treated with caution. Malicious cyber actors may target communication tools (VOIP phones, video conferencing equipment, and cloud-based communications systems) to overload services and take them offline, or eavesdrop on conference calls.”